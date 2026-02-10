Businessman's son Shivam Mishra driving Lamborghini, charge sheet shortly, says Kanpur Police Commissioner

In the Kanpur Lamborghini crash, police has said that businessman KK Mishra's son Shivam Mishra driving was behind the wheel and a chargesheet will be filed shortly. On Sunday, around 3:15 PM, a Lamborghini sped down a near Rev-3 Mall in the Gwaltoli area. The car crashed into an auto-rickshaw and hit a parked motorcycle, flinging its owner nearly 10 feet in the air. (PTI)

On Sunday, at least three people were injured after a speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by Shivam, rammed into them. While no arrests have been made yet, Shivam's lawyer had earlier claimed that the car was being driven by a hired driver and not Shivam whose father is a tobacco baron.

“Shivam was not driving. His health is fragile. An application has been moved before the court and all proceedings will follow the legal process. The matter will be heard on Tuesday," Mrityunjay Singh, the lawyer representing Mishras, had said earlier, as per HT.

His family made a differing claim saying that Shivam had a seizure while driving, which caused the accident. However, police and eyewitnesses confirmed that it was the tobacco baron's son who was driving the car with cops saying that Shivam was in an inebriated state at the time of the accident.

An official also told HT that the accused will undergo a medical examination to check whether epilepsy or another medical condition could have contributed to the crash.

“If the tests show that he was medically unfit to drive, we will examine how he obtained a driving licence,” said commissioner of police Raghubir Lal, adding that the role of the Regional Transport Office staff would also be scrutinised.