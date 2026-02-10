Amid row over ‘unpublished’ General Naravane memoir, publisher issues clarification

“We hold the sole publishing rights for the book Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army. We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication,” the publisher said.

In a statement issued on Monday, PRHI said it wanted to place its position on record in light of recent public discourse and media reports. It said it is the sole rights holder for the memoir and stressed that no authorised version has been released to the public.

The publisher’s statement comes after the Delhi Police registered an FIR and launched a probe into the alleged illegal circulation of the manuscript in digital and other formats. The case has reportedly been handed to the Special Cell for detailed investigation into a possible leak or breach involving the unpublished work.

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has issued a formal clarification stating that it holds the exclusive publishing rights to former Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane’s memoir Four Stars of Destiny and that the book has not yet been published, amid controversy over alleged unauthorised copies in circulation.

The company added that no copies, in print or digital form, have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available by the publisher. It warned that any version currently circulating, whether in full or in part, and across formats including print, PDF, or online platforms, would constitute copyright infringement.

“Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitutes an infringement of PRHI’s copyright and must immediately be ceased,” the statement said. The publisher added that it would exercise legal remedies available under law against unauthorised dissemination.

Book becomes political flashpoint The unpublished memoir has become a flashpoint in a political controversy after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi referred to reported excerpts from it in the Lok Sabha. He attempted to cite portions relating to the Galwan clash and Chinese troop movements, drawing objections from government ministers who said the book had not been officially released. The Speaker disallowed references, leading to disruptions and adjournment of proceedings.

The memoir was originally slated for publication in April 2024 following pre-order announcements made in 2023. However, the release was delayed. Listings on Amazon continue to show the title as currently unavailable, with pre-orders cancelled.

Naravane had earlier indicated at a literature festival that the manuscript was with the publisher and under review, noting that clearance processes involving the Ministry of Defence were pending.

It is standard practice for books by former senior military officials to undergo scrutiny for sensitive operational details. Reports have suggested the memoir discusses issues such as the Agnipath scheme and the Galwan Valley clash.

PRHI said its latest statement was being issued specifically to clarify the status of the book and assert its copyright, as the investigation into the alleged leak continues.