    Who is Shivam Mishra? Tobacco empire heir, son of KK Mishra involved in Kanpur Lamborghini crash

    This is not the first time the tobacco empire heir has made the headlines. In 2024, Mishra emerged in public view after an IT search into Banshidhar Exports.

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 12:28 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Shivam Mishra, the son of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, made headlines after a Lamborghini allegedly driven by him rammed into people in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

    On Sunday, around 3:15 PM, a Lamborghini sped down a near Rev-3 Mall in the Gwaltoli area. The car crashed into an auto-rickshaw and hit a parked motorcycle, flinging its owner nearly 10 feet in the air.

    Also Read | 12-crore Lamborghini driven by tobacco baron's son goes on rampage, 6 injured

    As per police officials, the car war allegedly driven by Mishra.

    Who is Shivam Mishra?

    Shivam Mishra is the son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra. This is not the first time the tobacco empire heir has made the headlines. In 2024, Shivam Mishra emerged into public view after the Income Tax Department launched an investigation into Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd.

    The IT investigation was sprawled across states and offices in Kanpur, Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat were searched.

    Also Read | Tobacco baron's son had ‘seizure’ behind Lamborghini's wheels, claims family

    The investigation was triggered due to discrepancies in the company's tax declarations. Reports suggested that the company declared an annual income of 20 to 25 crore, while its actual turnover was between 100 and 150 crore.

    As per a report by NDTV, Mishra lives a lavish lifestyle in Delhi's Vasant Vihar with a fleet of luxury vehicles worth 50 crores and all with the same number plate '4018'.

    During the 2024 raids, Income Tax teams confiscated 4.5 crore in cash and 7 crore in cash, jewellery and other assets in follow-up searches.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

