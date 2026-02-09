Who is Shivam Mishra? Tobacco empire heir, son of KK Mishra involved in Kanpur Lamborghini crash

Shivam Mishra, the son of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, made headlines after a Lamborghini allegedly driven by him rammed into people in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. On Sunday, around 3:15 PM, a Lamborghini sped down a near Rev-3 Mall in the Gwaltoli area. The car crashed into an auto-rickshaw and hit a parked motorcycle, flinging its owner nearly 10 feet in the air. (HT Photo/ PTI)

As per police officials, the car war allegedly driven by Mishra.

Who is Shivam Mishra? Shivam Mishra is the son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra. This is not the first time the tobacco empire heir has made the headlines. In 2024, Shivam Mishra emerged into public view after the Income Tax Department launched an investigation into Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd.

The IT investigation was sprawled across states and offices in Kanpur, Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat were searched.

The investigation was triggered due to discrepancies in the company's tax declarations. Reports suggested that the company declared an annual income of ₹20 to 25 crore, while its actual turnover was between ₹100 and 150 crore.

As per a report by NDTV, Mishra lives a lavish lifestyle in Delhi's Vasant Vihar with a fleet of luxury vehicles worth ₹50 crores and all with the same number plate '4018'.

During the 2024 raids, Income Tax teams confiscated ₹4.5 crore in cash and ₹7 crore in cash, jewellery and other assets in follow-up searches.