Tobacco baron's son had ‘seizure’ while driving ₹12 crore Lamborghini, claims family

Shivam Mishra, the man who lost control of the Lamborghini he was driving and rammed the car into several bystanders on Sunday afternoon, leaving six persons injured, was allegedly having a seizure behind the wheel, his family has claimed. The Lamborghini was cruising near the Ring Wala area when it suddenly deviated, hitting multiple vehicles, said eyewitnesses. (HT Photo)

Shivam, the son of billionaire tobacco businessman KK Mishra in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, veered out of control and rammed the luxury car into an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle before climbing onto a pavement at around 3:15 pm on Sunday.

The Lamborghini was cruising near the Ring Wala area when it suddenly deviated, hitting multiple vehicles, said eyewitnesses.

The family has since claimed that Shivam suffers from a medical condition and had a seizure behind the wheel, which caused him to lose control. "He has been suffering from these episodes for the last six months," a family member told police.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (central) Atul Srivastava said, "The accident occurred near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman K K Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area."

He further stated that an investigation is underway to verify the medical claims made by Shivam's family. Authorities are looking into the circumstances of the crash.

No first information report (FIR) has been registered so far.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the speeding luxury sports car first rammed into an auto-rickshaw and then crashed into a parked Royal Enfield bike.

The impact of the car hitting the bike was so strong that the rider was flung nearly ten feet into the air.

Taufiq Ahmed, a bystander on the footpath, and two men on the motorcycle, including Sonu Tripathi, were among those injured.

The incident angered the locals, who rushed to the spot and surrounded the Lamborghini to block the driver.

Witnesses alleged that private bouncers arrived at the scene and tried to rescue the driver of the luxury car.