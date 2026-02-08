Speeding Audi kills three family members out to deliver wedding invites in MP's Rewa

Three members of a family were killed after a speeding Audi car hit their bike from behind in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and seized the Audi. Police are working to identify the owner of the vehicle. (PTI/representative )

The deceased were identified as Bhagwat Vishwakarma (51), his son Shivam Vishwakarma (23), and niece Sheetal Vishwakarma (28), all residents of Koshtha village.

Rewa superintendent of police (SP) Shailendra Chauhan said the family was on their way to Chirhula Nath Temple to deliver a wedding invitation card when they met with the accident near Koshtha village on the Rewa–Raipur road.

“As the motorcyclists attempted to cross the road or take a turn, the Audi coming from behind at high speed rammed into them. The impact was so severe that all three riders were thrown onto the road,” he said.

The driver fled the spot despite commuters trying to stop him.

Eyewitnesses said the car was being driven at over 150 km per hour.

An FIR has been registered under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).