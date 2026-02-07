Gurugram: Speeding car hits minor on way to school in Sector 12

A 10-year-old girl on her way to school was critically injured after being hit and dragged by a speeding black Scorpio in a narrow residential lane of Adarsh Nagar in Sector 12 on Friday morning, said police. Screengrab of the CCTV video showing the car feeling away leaving the girl behind. (HT)

Police said the victim is a class-VI student of a private school and is presently under treatment at a private hospital.

Police said that the incident took place at 7.23am, 200 metres away from her home, when the victim was on her way to school.

Investigators said that the Scorpio was speeding inside the narrow lane due to which the driver probably had lost control and ended up hitting and dragging the girl along with several motorcycles parked in front of the houses.

The driver soon fled from the spot with the vehicle. Locals rushed to her help and took her to a hospital after alerting the police control room, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said that an FIR against the unidentified Scorpio driver was registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-14 police station on complaint of the injured girl’s family.

“She has sustained grievous head injuries. CCTV camera footage of the incident has also surfaced in which the entire accident was captured. With the help of the footage, we are trying to track the registration number of the car to arrest its driver as soon as possible,” he added.