Teen driving without licence kills biker in Dwarka; apprehended

A 23-year-old man died while another was injured after a Mahindra Scorpio allegedly rammed into a car and a bike in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Tuesday morning, police said. The Scorpio rammed the Dzire after hitting the biker. (HT)

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Dhaneshra, a resident of Bagdola village and was a property dealer. The injured man is Ajit Singh, a resident of Dwarka. Police said he is currently undergoing treatment and is stable.

Police said the 19-year-old driver of the Scorpio, Akshatra Singh, does not have a driver’s licence and has been apprehended. Singh is a student at a private college in Delhi.

According to police, Akshatra was trying to overtake other vehicles near the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in Dwarka Sector 11 when he first rammed the Yamaha YZF R15 bike coming from the opposite direction and then went on to hit the parked Maruti Dzire. Police were informed about the incident at around 11.50am.

Ankit Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) said, “The staff reached the spot where they found two cars and a bike in damaged condition. The bike rider, Sahil Dhaneshra, had died on the spot while the other man who was standing near the Dzire was rushed to the IGI Hospital. Akshatra was apprehended and further action is being taken.”

Dhaneshra was on his way to office in Dwarka Sector 12 at the time of the accident while Ajit was inside the parkedcar. The Scorpio is registered under Akshatra’s father’s name, who is in the transport business, investigators said.

“According to initial findings, the SUV was coming from the direction of a gurudwara, while the motorcycle was approaching from the opposite direction. Following the collision between the SUV and the motorcycle, the SUV went on to hit the cab parked on the roadside,” the DCP added.

An FIR has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Dhaneshra’s body has been shifted to the DDU hospital for autopsy. All three vehicles have been seized.