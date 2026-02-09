6-year-old boy killed by speeding truck in Shalimar Bagh, driver on the run

A six-year-old boy was killed on Sunday after a speeding truck ran over him as he was crossing the road in north west Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area, said police, adding that the driver, who fled the scene, had yet to be arrested. An eyewitness told police that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the vehicle.

Police identified the victim as Tirath Pratap, who lived at the Lohia Camp in Haiderpur.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar Dass, a resident of Shalimar Bagh area. Raids are being conducted to arrest him, police said.

Police received information about the incident in front of the Camp, near Max Hospital, at 1:50 pm. When police reached the spot, they found the child lying under the vehicle. He was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (BJRM) in Jahangirpuri, but was declared brought dead, police said.

He had sustained grievous injuries... The doctor declared the child brought dead. The dead body was preserved in the mortuary of BJRM Hospital.”

Locals and family members of the boy at Lohia Campstaged a protest against the police by blocking the road.

DCP (northwest) Bhisham Singh said, “At the spot, one Tata tempo was found while a child was lying injured under the vehicle. The driver had fled.”

A case has been registered in connection with the incident. The vehicle involved in the accident has been seized, and a probe is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal accident.

Statements of additional witnesses are being recorded, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to corroborate the eyewitness account, police said

Meanwhile, several locals and family members gathered on the road near the hospital and staged a protest, demanding swift investigation and arrest of the accused. Police said they spoke to the family members and assured them of fair probe.

Pratap’s father is a waiter and his mother works as a domestic help.