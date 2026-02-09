₹12-crore Lamborghini driven by tobacco baron's son goes on rampage, 6 injured

A Lamborghini, allegedly driven by the son of a tobacco businessman, veered out of control and rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle before climbing onto the pavement on Sunday noon leaving six persons injured in Kanpur. Shivam Mishra, son of billionaire businessman KK Mishra, was allegedly behind the wheels. Witnesses have also alleged that private bouncers also came to the scene and made an attempt to rescue the driver inside the Lamborghini. (ANI screengrab)

According to eyewitnesses, the luxury sports car vehicle was cruising near the Ring Wala area when it suddenly swerved, hitting multiple vehicles.

The family has since claimed that Shivam suffers from a medical condition and experienced a seizure behind the wheel, causing him to lose control.

“He has been suffering from these episodes for the last six months,” a family member told police.

Speaking to reporters, DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said that the incident occurred around 3:15 pm.

"The accident occurred near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman K K Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area," he added.

Car rammed into auto-rickshaw, biker and then people As per eyewitnesses on the scene, the speeding car first hit an auto-rickshaw and then proceeded to crash into a park Royal Enfield bike. As the car crashed into the bike, its rider was flung nearly 10 feet into the air.

The car mounted the motorcycle's front wheel and dragged it for some distance before hitting an electric pole and coming to a halt.

Following the crash, angry locals rushed to the spot and surrounded the car to block the driver of the luxury car.

Witnesses have also alleged that private bouncers also came to the scene and made an attempt to rescue the driver inside the Lamborghini.

"I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station. Around 4-5 people were injured in the incident," an eyewitness told news agency ANI.