4 days on: BMW driver who ‘ran over’ Class-8 student in Mohali arrested

Four days after a BMW driver ran over a 15-year-old boy and left his 16-year-old friend severely injured at the Sector 88/89 road intersection in Mohali, police have arrested the accused. The BMW involved in the accident that took place at the Sector 88/89 road intersection in Mohali on the night of January 25. (HT Photo)

He has been identified as Agyapal, a resident of Batala, who works as an assistant software developer with an IT firm and lives in Sector 75. Police said the accused had fled the spot after the crash but later turned up at the police station with his father to surrender.

The incident had taken place on the night of January 25 when the two teenagers were standing on the roadside, waiting for their friends. A realtor, who was at the spot, told police that he saw the car hit the two boys and the driver speeding away soon after. The boys’ friends rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared the 15-year-old boy dead. His friend sustained fractures on both legs and remains admitted at a private hospital in Mohali.

The deceased was a Class 8 student of Isher Singh Public School, and resided in Sohana.

The BMW driver was booked under Section 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way that endangers human life or is likely to cause injury), 106 A (causing death by rash or negligent acts) and 125 A (rash or negligent acts that endanger human life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was arrested and later let off on bail.