Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Woman dies, six injured in stampede at Navgrah temple in MP’s Gwalior district

    A woman was killed and six others were injured in a stampede at the Navgrah temple in Dabra town of Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

    Updated on: Feb 10, 2026 2:59 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A woman was killed and six others were injured in a stampede at the Navgrah temple in Dabra town of Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

    A woman was killed and six others were injured in a stampede at the Navgrah temple in Dabra town of Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh, an official said. (PTI/ Representative)
    A woman was killed and six others were injured in a stampede at the Navgrah temple in Dabra town of Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh, an official said. (PTI/ Representative)

    Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said several women had gathered near the Dabra stadium on Sunday morning for the Kalash Yatra, according to a PTI report.

    "During the distribution of the Kalash (sacred pots), a scuffle broke out. A 70-year-old woman was crushed in the crowd and died later," the collector said.

    She said six women and a girl were injured in the incident, adding that three of them are undergoing treatment in Gwalior, while four others are being treated in Dabra.

    The situation is now peaceful and proper arrangements are being made, Chauhan said.

    "During the distribution of the Kalash, many women rushed forward, leading to a stampede-like situation. One woman was crushed to death," said Gwalior Range IG Arvind Saxena.

    Eyewitnesses said a large crowd had gathered at the spot and some women pushed each other, disrupting the arrangements.

    According to the administration, the Kalash Yatra later proceeded peacefully along the designated route and reached the Navgrah Temple.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest New Zealand vs UAE Live Cricket Score at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Woman Dies, Six Injured In Stampede At Navgrah Temple In MP’s Gwalior District
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes