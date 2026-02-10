Woman dies, six injured in stampede at Navgrah temple in MP’s Gwalior district

A woman was killed and six others were injured in a stampede at the Navgrah temple in Dabra town of Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh, an official said. A woman was killed and six others were injured in a stampede at the Navgrah temple in Dabra town of Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh, an official said. (PTI/ Representative)

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said several women had gathered near the Dabra stadium on Sunday morning for the Kalash Yatra, according to a PTI report.

"During the distribution of the Kalash (sacred pots), a scuffle broke out. A 70-year-old woman was crushed in the crowd and died later," the collector said.

She said six women and a girl were injured in the incident, adding that three of them are undergoing treatment in Gwalior, while four others are being treated in Dabra.

The situation is now peaceful and proper arrangements are being made, Chauhan said.

"During the distribution of the Kalash, many women rushed forward, leading to a stampede-like situation. One woman was crushed to death," said Gwalior Range IG Arvind Saxena.

Eyewitnesses said a large crowd had gathered at the spot and some women pushed each other, disrupting the arrangements.

According to the administration, the Kalash Yatra later proceeded peacefully along the designated route and reached the Navgrah Temple.