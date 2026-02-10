Businessman's son Shivam Mishra wasn't driving Lamborghini in Kanpur, claims lawyer; video show otherwise

With the police yet to make an arrest in the Kanpur Lamborghini crash, new claims on who was behind the wheel have emerged. On Sunday, at least three people were injured after a speeding Lamborghini rammed into them. Despite the lawyer's claim, a new video from the accident shows Mishra being dragged out of the car, corroborating eyewitness statements of bouncers trying to take Mishra away from the site. (HT Photo)

As per police, the luxury car was allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of tobacco baron KK Mishra. However, Mishra's lawyer now claims that Shivam was not behind the wheel but a hired driver was.

“Shivam was not driving. His health is fragile. An application has been moved before the court and all proceedings will follow the legal process. The matter will be heard on Tuesday," said Mrityunjay Singh.

Police officials also claimed that it was Mishra behind the wheel. Several eyewitnesses also saw Mishra being pulled out of the car after the accident by private bouncers.

As police claimed Mishra was in an inebriated state, his family claimed that Shivam had a seizure behind the wheel, causing the accident.

Amid the new claims, an official told HT that Mishra will undergo a medical examination to check whether epilepsy or another medical condition could have contributed to the crash.

“If the tests show that he was medically unfit to drive, we will examine how he obtained a driving licence,” said commissioner of police Raghubir Lal, adding that the role of the Regional Transport Office staff would also be scrutinised.

Video shows Mishra being dragged out of car

In a video seen by HT, a bouncer is seen pulling Mishra out of the Lamborghini Revuelto. The bouncer can be seen carrying him away while locals are heard in the background saying, "Keep making videos." Due to the graphic nature of the video, it has not been shared for publication.

Eyewitnesses had said that they gathered around the car after the crash and stopped the bouncers from whisking Mishra away. The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital.

3 injured, no arrests made Over 24 hours since the incident, and the police are yet to make an arrest in the Lamborghini crash. However, a Station House Officer (SHO) was reportedly removed for allegedly attempting to shield Shivam Mishra.

The speeding Lamborghini left injured three people - Autorickshaw driver Tauseef Ahmed, and two motorcycle-borne men -- Vishal and Sonu Tripathi.

(With inputs from Haidar Naqvi)