Influencers Matt and Abby Howard share heartbreaking loss of baby girl at 17 weeks: 'Absolutely devastating'

Matt and Abby Howard, popular social media influencers and podcast hosts, shared heartbreaking news with their followers. On Saturday, September 27, the couple shared that they lost their third baby, a girl, during Abby’s pregnancy. Influencers Matt and Abby share ‘absolutely devastating’ pregnancy loss(Instagram/ _matt_howard_)

Matt and Abby Howard share heartbreaking news

In an emotional Instagram post, Abby, 26, explained that she was about 17 weeks pregnant when doctors could no longer find a heartbeat. “It is with very heavy hearts that we share the loss of our baby girl born far too soon,” they wrote alongside a photo of their hands clasped together in a hospital bed.

They remember the day they went for a check-up and were told the bad news. When Abby went for her ultrasound, the technician told them, What they "will never forget, ‘I am so sorry I do not have good news.’”

“That is when we got the gender reveal we never hoped for, and also the news that our baby had a genetic condition that took her life around 17 weeks’ gestation,” they said.

Matt and Abby share grief and gratitude

Matt, 27, and Abby said it was “unimaginable” and “absolutely devastating," but they are grateful for the time they had with their daughter. “We feel so much gratitude for the time that we did get to have with her. And we still have hope. Hope has continued to show up for us in so many ways,” they wrote.

The couple also asked for space as they grieve privately and think of ways to honor their daughter’s life offline. “Thoughts and prayers are more than welcome. Thank you everyone for celebrating this precious life with us for the past 17 weeks,” they added.

Also read: Makena White dies: Jake Knapp’s girlfriend's heartbreaking last post for PGA star; ‘my sweet boy’

According to reports by PEOPLE, Matt and Abby are already parents to two young sons, Griffin, 3, and August, 2. The Arizona-based couple, who married in 2019 after dating since high school, often share stories about parenting and relationships on their Unplanned Podcast. They have been open in the past about keeping their children’s lives private and carefully managing what they share online.

This heartbreaking loss comes just weeks after the couple had happily announced they were expecting another child.

FAQs

1. Who are Matt and Abby Howard?

Matt and Abby Howard are social media influencers and podcast hosts from Arizona. They are married high school sweethearts who often share content about relationships, parenting, and family life on their Unplanned Podcast.

2. How many children do Matt and Abby have?

The couple has two sons, Griffin (3) and August (2). They recently shared the heartbreaking loss of their third child, a baby girl, at 17 weeks due to a genetic condition.

3. What did Matt and Abby say about their baby’s passing?

They revealed that the grief is “absolutely devastating,” but they also expressed gratitude for the time they had with their daughter and said that hope continues to guide them.