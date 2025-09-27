Makena White dies: Jake Knapp’s girlfriend's heartbreaking last post for PGA star; ‘my sweet boy’

Makena White, the girlfriend of PGA Tour star Jake Knapp, has died. The news of the 28-year-old’s passing comes as the Ryder Cup gets underway, casting a shadow over one of the sport’s biggest weeks. The cause of her death has not been revealed yet. Jake Knapp's girlfriend, Makena White, has died(Instagram)

White was a familiar face on tour and was often seen cheering for Knapp at tournaments. She celebrated with him during his 2024 Mexico Open victory and was by his side earlier this year when he made history by shooting a bogey-free 59 at the Cognizant Classic.

Heartfelt announcement on social media

News of White’s passing was shared in a statement posted to her Instagram account by a close friend. The message read: “Hi everyone – this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie.”

The post described Makena as “one of a kind”, a woman with a huge heart who made everyone around her feel special.

Tributes from the golfing community

The news sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes. CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis commented, “Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many.”

Golf writer Dan Rapoport added, “What a light she was.”

Makena White's last Instagram post

White's final Instagram post was a romantic message for her partner. Just last month, she posted a touching tribute for Knapp, writing: “Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams… I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud.”

Who was Makena White?

Ontario-born White graduated from McMaster University in 2019 with degrees in communications and software engineering. She later worked in surgical sales, primarily providing equipment to vascular and cardiac surgeons, the Daily Star reported.

Though she played golf as a child, she fell back in love with the game after meeting Knapp.

Friends have encouraged donations in White’s honor to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund. No details about the cause of death have been made public.

