Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Honduran mayor standing for reelection kidnapped, killed; body found in field

AFP |
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 10:12 PM IST

Francisco Martinez, mayor of the northwestern municipality of San Isidro, was removed from his vehicle by gunmen in the city of Siguatepeque on Wednesday night.

Armed men kidnapped and killed a Honduran mayor standing for reelection in the violence-wracked Central American nation, police said Thursday.

Personnel from the Centre for Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences carry the coffin with the remains of Francisco Martinez, mayor of the San Isidro municipality, in Tegucigalpa on July 10(AFP)
His bullet-riddled body was found near a football field, according to the police.

The 45-year-old mayor was seeking reelection for the right-wing opposition National Party in November 30 presidential, legislative and local elections.

The motive for the mayor's murder was under investigation, police spokesman Miguel Martinez told AFP.

Mayor Martinez was detained in 2015 in connection with the death of a young man believed to be the boyfriend of one of his daughters, but was later acquitted, according to local media.

Honduras is one of the most violent countries in Latin America, mainly due to drug trafficking and gang activity.

News / World News / Honduran mayor standing for reelection kidnapped, killed; body found in field
