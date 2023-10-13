Meet Azhar Iqubal, new Shark Tank Judge, IIT dropout who built firm worth millions

Shark Tank India has revealed it will have another judge this season -- Inshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal. The announcement was made on Friday, days after it was announced that Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal will also feature on the third season of the show. Azhar Iqubal(LinkedIn)

"The news is out. Introducing the newest Shark. Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO, Inshorts to the Tank," the producers of the show wrote on Z.

Who is Azhar Iqubal?

Azhar Iqubal is an Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi alumnus. He is the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, the popular news aggregation application.

He is 30 years old. He started Inshorts as a Facebook page in partnership with Deepit Purkayastha and Anunay Arunav.

They launched the application in 2013. After initial success, the application was launched for Apple iPhones in 2015.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he dropped out of IIT to start his venture. He studied in IIT Delhi between 2009 and 2012.

In 2021, Inshorts raised a round at a reported valuation of 550 million dollars.

