Top 8 kaftan kurtas: Stylish picks you’ll love to lounge in; Breezy, boho and beautiful!

Who says comfort can’t be chic? Kaftan kurtas are having their moment – and for all the right reasons! With breezy silhouettes, bold prints, and flowy elegance, kaftans bring you effortless glam that fits like a dream. Whether you're lounging at home, strolling through a brunch date, or heading to a summer soirée, these airy wonders are ready to level up your look with zero fuss and all flair. Kaftan kurtas: Top 8 picks you’ll love to lounge in; Breezy, boho and beautiful!(AI Generated)

Think boho drama, ethnic embroidery, and that glorious one-size-fits-all vibe. Let’s unwrap the prettiest kaftans that blend fashion and freedom like never before!

Loading Suggestions...

Top 8 kaftan kurtas for women:

Loading Suggestions...

A royal blue masterpiece with Kashmiri embroidery? Yes please! This Cashmillon kaftan by CRAFTBAZAR brings regal grace to your everyday wardrobe. The fine threadwork adds cultural charm, while the relaxed fit keeps you super comfy. It’s like wearing an heirloom – minus the weight and plus all the drama.

Styling tips:

Pair with gold jhumkas and juttis for a festive vibe

Try bold red lips and a sleek braid

Works beautifully with silver oxidised accessories too

Loading Suggestions...

This Libas kaftan set is elegance wrapped in prints. The silk blend fabric feels luxurious while the coordinated trousers give it structure. It’s the kind of outfit you throw on and instantly look like you've got your life together (even if you don't). Perfect for dinner plans, small events, or “just because I want to look fab” moments.

Styling tips:

Statement earrings and pointed flats are your best friends here

Go with dewy makeup and an oversized clutch

Leave your hair open for an effortless glam touch



Loading Suggestions...

Light as air and effortlessly stylish, this crepe kaftan by Maaesa is perfect for those “throw on and go” days. The silhouette flows like poetry, and the fabric keeps you cool in all the right ways. Whether it’s work-from-home chic or a quick coffee run, this one’s got your vibe on lock.

Styling tips:

Add a chunky bracelet and crossbody bag

Go for sneakers or flat mules to keep it casual

A messy bun completes the laid-back look

Loading Suggestions...

Print party, anyone? This printed rayon kaftan set by rytras is full of personality. With matching pants and a relaxed drape, it’s giving “vacay ready” in every swish. The prints are bold, the fabric is light, and the vibe is totally Insta-worthy.

Styling tips:

Style with hoops and sliders for a beachy vibe

Use a printed scarf as a headwrap for extra style

Try a tinted lip balm and oversized shades

Loading Suggestions...

Tie-dye just got a glow-up! This crepe kaftan by Maaesa is a swirl of cool hues and even cooler comfort. It’s vibrant, artistic, and made for breezy days when you want to look stylish without trying too hard. Great for beach strolls or boho brunches!

Styling tips:

Layer with beaded necklaces and espadrilles

Let your hair down in waves for carefree charm

Add a waist belt if you want to cinch the silhouette



Loading Suggestions...

Bright, breezy, and ready to bless your summer wardrobe—this white printed kaftan set by V4M brings soft cotton blend goodness in a relaxed silhouette. With light prints and airy vibes, it’s the ultimate comfort piece for a hot day when you still want to look put-together.

Styling tips:

Team with silver anklets and flat sandals

Add a straw hat for a picnic-ready look

A soft pink blush adds a gentle glow

Kaftan kurtas on Myntra:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

This kaftan is summer wrapped in fabric! With sunset-toned tie-dye swirls and breezy crepe texture, it’s the one you’ll reach for on laid-back days. The free-flowing fit is made to keep you cool while making you look like the most stylish one in the room. It’s vibrant, comfortable, and made to move with you!

Styling tips:

Pair with oxidised earrings and colourful bangles

Add slip-ons or platform chappals

Great with a tote and tinted sunglasses

Loading Suggestions...

Tie-dye twins! These Maaesa kaftans bring playful colors and chilled-out vibes. Lightweight crepe fabric + easy drape = effortless everyday wear. Whether you pick bold pinks or cool blues, these are perfect for layering with your mood and mood board.

Styling tips:

Pair with kolhapuris and chunky rings

Use a contrasting tote bag to add pop

Slick ponytail or loose braid fits the easy vibe

From heritage-inspired embroidery to modern tie-dye style, kaftan kurtas offer the freedom to flow through your day in comfort and confidence. Whether you're lounging or stepping out, these pieces bring that effortless edge we all crave. It’s time to embrace the kaftan because style doesn’t have to come with structure!

Similar stories for you:

Kurta pant set with dupatta: Step into style with every stride; Top 8 picks

Long kurtis for women: Top 8 stylish picks to complement your favourite jeans

Banarasi sarees for women: Embrace the magic of ethnic weaves; Top 8 picks

Kaftan kurtas: Top 8 picks you’ll love to lounge in; Breezy, boho and beautiful: FAQs Are kaftan kurtas flattering for all body types? Yes! Their loose, flowy silhouette suits all shapes and sizes.

What bottoms go well with kaftan kurtas? They pair well with trousers, leggings, pants—or even as standalone pieces!

Are kaftans suitable for travel? Totally! They’re light, comfy, and take up minimal suitcase space.

Can kaftans be styled for formal events? Absolutely. With the right accessories and heels, kaftans can be glam enough for any event.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.