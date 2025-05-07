Kurta pant set with dupatta for women: Step into style with every stride; Top 8 picks

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, the classic kurta pant set with dupatta remains a timeless ensemble, seamlessly blending comfort with elegance. Be it if you're attending a festive celebration or a casual gathering, these sets offer versatility and style in equal measure. Kurta pant set with dupatta: Step into style with every stride; Top 8 picks(AI Generated)

From intricate embroideries to vibrant prints, the kurta pant sets featured here cater to diverse tastes and occasions. Check out these exquisite pieces that promise to level up your wardrobe and make every moment fashionable.

Top 8 kurta pant sets with dupatta:

Embrace elegance with this dark blue cotton blend kurta set, featuring delicate embroidery that exudes sophistication. The straight-cut kurta paired with matching pants and a dupatta offers a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

Styling tips:

Pair with silver jhumkas and bangles for a festive look.

Opt for nude heels to elongate your silhouette.

Style your hair in soft curls to complement the ensemble.



Step into the spotlight with this vibrant Anarkali kurta set, adorned with intricate prints that tell a story of cultural richness. The flowing silhouette ensures comfort without compromising on style.

Styling tips:

Accessorise with statement earrings and a clutch.

Choose strappy sandals to add a contemporary touch.

A ponytail or bun will highlight the neckline.

Kurta pant sets with dupatta on Myntra:

This ensemble features a straight-cut kurta with captivating prints, paired with comfortable pants and a coordinating dupatta. Ideal for both office wear and casual outings, it strikes the perfect balance between style and practicality.

Styling tips:

Minimalist jewellery will enhance the outfit's elegance.

Opt for flats or low heels for all-day comfort.

A crossbody bag can add a chic, urban style.



Simplicity meets sophistication in this solid-coloured rayon blend kurta set. The straight silhouette and subtle design make it a versatile addition to any wardrobe, suitable for various occasions.

Styling tips:

Layer with a contrasting dupatta for added depth.

Choose bold accessories to make a statement.

Experiment with colourful footwear to add a pop of colour.

This Anarkali set from Alvami showcases a beautiful blend of traditional design and contemporary aesthetics. The flowing kurta, paired with matching pants and a dupatta, offers a graceful look perfect for festive occasions.

Styling tips:

Accessorise with traditional jewellery for a regal appearance.

Heeled sandals will enhance the outfit's elegance.

A decorative hair accessory can add a festive touch.



Float into any room like royalty in this peach-pink Anarkali set by Alvami! With its flared kurta, tailored pants, and dreamy dupatta, this outfit is perfect for those who love classic silhouettes with a twist of soft glam. The prints add playfulness, while the fit keeps you comfy and confident.

Styling tips:

Pair with chandbalis and a delicate bracelet.

Go for rose gold heels or traditional mojaris.

Soft waves or a braided bun for a dreamy vibe.

Go big on volume and flair with this printed rayon viscose Anarkali from GoSriKi! Featuring a flowy kurta, wide-legged palazzos, and a matching dupatta, this set is your ticket to twirl-ready elegance. Perfect for when you want drama and comfort.

Styling tips:

Add metallic juttis and an embroidered potli bag.

Try bold lipstick and winged liner for festive vibe.

Stack bangles for a playful touch.



Earthy, artsy, and effortlessly elegant – this cotton block-printed set from Nermosa is the wardrobe refresh your ethnic wear’s been begging for! It brings rustic charm with a crisp finish, ideal for work or a relaxed day out.

Styling tips:

Pair with oxidised silver jewellery.

Kolhapuri sandals or tan flats are a great match.

Keep makeup natural—kajal and a tinted lip balm will do!

Kurta pant sets with dupattas are a testament to the timeless beauty of traditional attire, offering versatility, comfort, and style. Whether you're dressing for a celebration or a casual day out, these ensembles ensure you do so with grace and confidence.

How do I choose the right size for these kurta sets? Refer to the size chart provided on the product page and consider your measurements for the best fit.

Can I mix and match the dupatta with other outfits? Yes, the dupattas can be paired with other ensembles to create new looks.

Are these sets suitable for formal occasions? Absolutely! With the right accessories, these kurta sets can be styled for both formal and casual events.

Can these outfits be machine washed? It's recommended to follow the care instructions on the label, as some materials may require hand washing or dry cleaning.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.