Cardiologist warns this habit is 'single worst thing you can do for your body’

When you take a drag from a cigarette, do you ever think about the damage it’s inflicting on nearly every organ in your body - or that smoking alone is linked to one in five deaths? Many of the biggest threats to our health don’t come from accidents or infections, but from everyday choices we make - often without realising their long-term cost. From poor diet to unmanaged blood pressure, these silent lifestyle shortcomings can gradually erode health and shorten lifespan. Keep your heart healthy by quitting on bad habits. (Picture: Pexel)

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, highlights three major - yet preventable - risk factors that not only undermine overall health but are also responsible for the majority of premature deaths. In an Instagram video posted on October 9, the cardiologist outlines key lifestyle changes that can significantly lower the risk of early mortality - simple yet powerful habits that can add years to your life and improve overall wellbeing.

Smoking

Dr London calls smoking the “worst offender” and adds that “it is, without question, the single worst thing you can do for your body.” He explains, “It damages nearly every organ system, increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, and is responsible for the vast majority of lung cancer deaths.” The cardiologist highlights that roughly one in five deaths are related to tobacco usage and recommends thinking long and hard about quitting, if you are a smoker. Quitting smoking is one of the most powerful and transformative steps you can take for your health - it immediately begins to heal your body, lowers disease risk, and adds years to your life.

Poor diet

“Diets low in fruits and vegetables, high in trans fats and ultra-processed foods, contribute to the same proportion of deaths as smoking, mainly from cardiovascular disease,” the cardiologist stresses. He explains that food serves as “information” for the body - influencing how it functions, heals and performs. He urges people to be intentional about what they eat and to craft a nutrition plan that aligns with their body’s unique needs and daily lifestyle.

High blood pressure

Dr London dubs high blood pressure as the “silent killer,” stating that it affects one in two Americans, and most individuals living with high blood pressure have no idea. He explains, “Chronic elevation of the systolic blood pressure - the top number - damages the heart, brain, and kidneys. The good news, it's highly modifiable through lifestyle, diet, stress management, and medication when necessary.”

