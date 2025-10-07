Max Hospital cardiology director explains hidden link between heart and kidneys: ‘If one fails, the other…’

Most people think of the heart and kidneys as separate organs with unrelated functions, but the truth is that they are deeply interconnected - working in constant coordination to keep the body healthy. When one is under stress, the other begins to suffer silently. This hidden link often goes unnoticed until significant damage has already occurred. The functions of the heart and the kidneys is significantly related, according to Dr Bhamri.(Freepik)

Dr Naveen Bhamri, director and head of Interventional Cardiology at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, has shed light on the vital and often overlooked connection between the heart and kidneys. In an Instagram video posted on September 22, the cardiologist describes the two organs as “twin brothers” - when one becomes weak, the other soon begins to suffer. The doctor highlighted three key ways in which the two organs are interconnected and explained how everyday lifestyle habits can protect or harm both simultaneously.

The circulatory chain

Dr Bhamri explains, “The heart pumps the blood, and the kidneys filter the same blood and remove the toxins.” This mutual dependence means that any reduction in the heart’s pumping efficiency directly affects how well the kidneys can perform their filtration duties.

The double burden of high blood pressure

The cardiologist stresses that “blood pressure is slow poison for both” the heart and the kidneys. When blood pressure remains elevated for long periods, it damages the delicate blood vessels in the kidneys, reducing filtering efficiency, while simultaneously causing internal damage to the arteries and increasing the risk of heart disease. Dr Bhamri explains, “When blood pressure is high, the kidney's filtering action starts to deteriorate, and the heart's arteries start to get internally damaged.”

When one fails, the other follows

The relationship between the heart and kidneys becomes even more critical in cases of organ failure. The cardiologist explains, “If the heart fails, the kidney also starts to fail, and long-term swelling begins to appear in the body. The risk of having a heart attack is two to three times higher for the person whose kidney is damaged.”

Common threats

To keep both the heart and kidneys healthy, the cardiologist warns against their “common enemies, which are high salt intake, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and a sedentary lifestyle.” Regular physical activity, a balanced diet low in salt and processed foods, and routine health screenings can go a long way in preventing damage and maintaining the harmony between these two vital organs.

