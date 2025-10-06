Cardiologist reveals the role of sound sleep in protecting your heart, suggests 3 changes in your sleep patterns

Many people often overlook the importance of sleep when considering their overall health, especially their heart health. New research from leading cardiologists of the American Heart Association shows that getting good and sufficient sleep is important for maintaining heart health. Sleep is as important as nutrition, exercise, and even medication. It can be easy to dismiss tiredness, but not getting enough sleep can harm our hearts and lead to serious health problems beyond just feeling tired. This link is important for a healthier heart and a better quality of life. Sleep plays a crucial role in maintaining the heart health and well-being of our body and mind.(Adobe Stock)

How does sleep affect heart health?

During a healthy sleep cycle, blood pressure and heart rate naturally decrease by 10 to 20 per cent. This nighttime dip reduces the heart's workload, allowing it to recover and the blood vessels to heal. “Inadequate or irregular sleep disrupts important body processes”, Dr Bhavesh Vajifdar, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Lilavati Hospital, tells Health Shots. The sympathetic nervous system is always active, which can lead to high blood pressure and place a constant strain on the heart.

The hidden risks:

Disrupted sleep can lead to critical health issues.

Increased cortisol levels: Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to chronically elevated cortisol levels. This hormone can cause inflammation.

Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to chronically elevated cortisol levels. This hormone can cause inflammation. Systemic inflammation: "Poor sleep patterns can lead to inflammation throughout the body. This increases the risk of heart disease, irregular heartbeats, and even strokes", says the doctor.

Does insomnia lead to heart problems?

One frightening type of sleep disorder is Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). This condition causes repeated pauses in breathing during sleep, which can lead to:

Periodic hypoxia: Low oxygen levels in the blood during sleep.

Low oxygen levels in the blood during sleep. Blood pressure surges: "Increased blood pressure during the episodes of apnea", explains the expert.

"Increased blood pressure during the episodes of apnea", explains the expert. Structural changes: Left ventricular hypertrophy occurs when the heart consistently reacts to ongoing stress.

Patients who do not treat their obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) may face serious health risks, including:

Atrial Fibrillation

Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Pulmonary Hypertension

Disrupted circadian rhythms can have severe effects, particularly for people who work shifts. The body's natural clock regulates the release of hormones, blood pressure, and vascular tone. "When this rhythm is disrupted, it can lead to problems like insulin resistance, obesity, and high blood pressure", says Dr Bhavesh. These factors can create a dangerous combination that may lead to serious heart problems.

How to improve sleep quality to strengthen your heart?

You can improve your heart health by adjusting your sleep habits. Here are three changes the Interventional Cardiologist recommends:

Establish a consistent sleep schedule

What to do: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, including weekends.

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, including weekends. Why it works: Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule helps regulate your body’s natural circadian rhythm. This balance supports your hormones, which can lower your nighttime blood pressure and stabilise your heart rate. Suppose you often disrupt your sleep by staying up late or sleeping in too late. In that case, it can cause your arteries to become stiffer and interfere with your metabolism. This increases your risk of heart problems.

2. Enhance sleep quality through sleep hygiene

What to do:

Make your bedroom dark and cool.

Avoid caffeine or nicotine at least six hours before bedtime.

Steer clear of screens, smartphones, laptops, and TVs emitting blue light before sleep.

Why it works: Getting good sleep is easier when you practice proper sleep hygiene. This means reducing things that can interfere with a restful night. For example, exposure to artificial light at night can hurt your body’s ability to produce melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep. This can lead to disrupted sleep, higher blood pressure at night, and increased activity in your sympathetic nervous system. Recent studies published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine show that cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is now the best treatment for insomnia. It is more effective than sleeping pills and does not have any side effects.

3. Timely treatment of sleep disorders

What to do: Don’t ignore signs of sleep problems. If you often snore, feel very sleepy during the day, or wake up gasping for air, see a doctor.

Don’t ignore signs of sleep problems. If you often snore, feel very sleepy during the day, or wake up gasping for air, see a doctor. Why it works: Ignoring symptoms can exacerbate heart problems. A sleep study called polysomnography can help diagnose issues. Using continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy can lower blood pressure, improve heart function, and reduce the risk of heart rhythm problems. Seeking medical help for conditions like restless leg syndrome or chronic insomnia can significantly reduce stress on the heart and lower overall bodily stress.

