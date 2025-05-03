Woman warns 'don't take beauty supplements unless you want to end up in hospital with organ failure'; UK doctor reacts

UK doctor Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon and content creator, posted an Instagram video on May 1, in which he reacted to a woman who shared her experience and warned people against taking vitamin supplements. Before we find out what Dr Rajan said about how supplements can potentially affect liver health, let's find out what the woman actually said in the original video she posted. Also read | Woman shows rubbing banana peel on face works like Botox for brightening skin: But does it really and is it safe? Dr Karan Rajan reacted a video in which a woman narrated how she ended up in the hospital due to the use of multivitamins. (Instagram/ Dr Karan Rajan)

'Supplements aren't evil but affect liver's working'

She said: “Do not take hair, nail and skin multivitamins unless you want to end up like me in the hospital with organ failure, yellow as a f***ing minion.” Reacting to her, Dr Rajan said, “If you take supplements and want to avoid liver injury, there are a few things you should know.”

He went on to explain: “Supplements aren't evil and I even take a fair few myself, from omega-3 and vitamin E to even fibre (psyllium husk). But when it comes to supplements, even the 'natural ones', we need to realise that many of them involve liver metabolism, meaning they go through the liver's biochemical sorting hat and get processed by liver enzymes. This can affect how hard your liver is working.”

What can you do to stay safe?

Dr Rajan added, “If you want to make sure that your supplements are not frying your liver, do these few things.” He said:

1. Use LiverTox, a database of supplements and drugs that have been implicated with liver injury across multiple case reports. If it is listed under grade A, B or C, then be extra cautious about the dose and what you are taking.

2. Look for third-party testing seals. None of these guarantee safety, but they could help to confirm what is actually in the capsule.

3. Stick to clinical doses; more is not always better. If you are taking prescription medications, such as statins, blood thinners, anti-epileptics, and antidepressants, check for drug interactions with your pharmacist or doctor before starting any supplement.

4. If you are taking multiple herbal supplements, make sure the active ingredients of each one don't significantly overlap. You are not making a smoothie for your mitochondria. You are creating a pharmacological cocktail with unknown synergy.

He concluded, “I am a fan of supplements that can provide you with a specific function – just don't turn your liver into a science fair project gone wrong.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.