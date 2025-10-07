Heart surgeon shares why he told a bullet wound patient to buy a lottery ticket after miracle surgery

Near-fatal injuries can often be deadly and can even cause the death of a patient. However, there are some miracle stories that instil one's faith in the efficiency of the medical system. Dr Jeremy London, a cardiovascular surgeon, in an October 6 Instagram post, recalled one such memorable story of a young gunshot victim who survived a near-fatal injury. According to the cardiovascular surgeon, the bullet was found 3 days later during a routine chest X-ray, even when other chest X-rays had been normal. (Freepik)

Story of a patient who dodged death by inches

Sharing the story, Dr Jeremy revealed that the young patient got shot in the midbody with a mid-calibre weapon. His entry wound was between his chest with no exit wound.

The cardiovascular surgeon explained how the trauma service wasn't sure if the bullet wound was in the belly or in the chest. So, they called him to come in and help.

During the rescue operation, he revealed: “They explored the belly. The belly was filled with blood. They did an amazing job of taking care of all the associated injuries and getting control of the bleeding, which was venous bleeding, dark bleeding. which believe it or not, even though it's low pressure, can be harder to control than arteries.” But they never found the bullet.

The bullet was found in…

However, in a surprising turn of events, 3 days later, on a routine chest X-ray, even though the other chest X-rays had been normal, the bullet was seen in his right atrium.

According to Dr Jeremy, the patient was sent to get an echocardiogram, an ultrasound that showed the bullet bouncing around in his heart. “Took him back to the operating room, put him on the bypass machine without stopping his heart. I was able to go in and take the bullet out,” he revealed.

‘Buy a lottery ticket…’

After the miracle surgery, the patient spent about 3 weeks in the hospital and recovered well. Before going home, Dr Jeremy recommended him to buy a lottery ticket. Why?

“Before he went home, I looked at him. I said, ‘You don't know how lucky you are. You actually should have died as a result of this gunshot wound.’ We sent him home, and I said, ‘Listen, on your way home, stop and buy a lottery ticket and stay out of lightning storms’.”

