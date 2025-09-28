Cardiovascular surgeon shares 'how to tell if you have heart blockage with a single test at home': No X-ray, blood test

What is a heart blockage? It simply means the heart may not work well. Cleveland Clinic reports a heart blockage can happen when your heart beats slowly or skips beats, and in severe cases, it can affect your heart’s ability to pump blood, causing low blood flow to your entire body. Wondering how to check heart blockage at home and when to get immediate medical care? Also read | Cardiologist explains if exercise can help 'remove or prevent heart blockage' In the video he posted, Dr London explained how an individual might recognise symptoms indicative of significant heart artery blockages without relying on medical tests. (Freepik)

On December 16, 2024 , Dr Jeremy London, a cardiovascular surgeon trained at the Medical College of Georgia, St Joseph's Hospital in Denver, and Carolinas Medical Centre in North Carolina, shared an Instagram post titled: 'How to tell if you have a heart blockage with a single at-home test'. He wrote in his caption, “Not experiencing symptoms doesn’t mean you don’t have blockages, but if they are occurring, go see a qualified healthcare specialist.”

What are the symptoms of a heart blockage?

In the video he posted, Dr London explained how a person might recognise symptoms indicative of significant heart artery blockages without relying on medical tests. He shared that listening to one's body was crucial, and major warning signs could be chest tightness, chest pain, shortness of breath, or pain radiating to the jaw or arm during exertion that ceases with rest.

In the video, he said, “How can you tell that you may have important blockages in the heart arteries without a single blood test, X-ray, or EKG (electrocardiogram is a non-invasive medical test that records the heart's electrical activity)? Well, not surprisingly, you have to listen to your body. If you're having chest tightness, chest pain, shortness of breath, or pain that radiates to the jaw or arm with exertion that is relieved with rest, this is a red flag. And here's why.”

Watch out how your body reacts to exertion

Dr London explained that this temporary pain occurs because physical effort increases the heart's demand for blood, which cannot be adequately supplied past a blockage. Although the absence of these symptoms does not guarantee a clear bill of health, he urged anyone experiencing them to consult a doctor immediately.

He said, “Let's assume for a minute that you have a blockage in the artery of the front of the heart. Well, when you exert yourself, that area below the blockage is blood-starved and you start to have these symptoms. When you rest, the demand on this area of the heart goes down, and the pain goes away. Now, clearly not having this situation doesn't mean that you don't have blockages in the heart arteries, but if they are occurring, you need to see a qualified healthcare professional.”

It's crucial to seek medical attention immediately if you experience chest pain or any other such symptoms, especially if they're severe or persistent. Click here to learn about 10 signs of heart disease you ignore but should not, as per a cardiologist.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.