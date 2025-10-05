Woman accuses Blinkit delivery driver of touching her chest in viral video: ‘I’m afraid to lodge FIR’

A woman has shared a video on X accusing a Blinkit delivery driver of touching her inappropriately. She claimed that she had to put the parcel in front of her to stop the rider from “touching her chest” again. She further alleged that the company didn’t take appropriate action regarding the incident. Snippets from a viral video where a woman accused a Blinkit delivery driver of touching her inappropriately. (Screengrab (X))

“This is what happened with me today while ordering from Blinkit. The delivery guy asked for my address again and then touched me inappropriately. This is NOT acceptable. @letsblinkit please take strict action. #Harassment #Safety @letsblinkit ...is women safety is joke in India?” the X user wrote while posting a video.

In a follow-up tweet, the woman claimed, “He tried to touch me inappropriately, I tried to cover my chest with the parcel so that he wont touch my chest again! Take strict actions,” adding, “I have also a proof of him where he was arrowing whether to know it's my home or not. But I had to act like ‘yes yes’ so that he doesn't know my real address.”

Did Blinkit react?

“Blinkit has reached me out and I show them the proof. They are terminating his contract, blocking him ! Thats it!” the woman posted, adding, “Blinkit was not believing in my words/verbally that it happened until i gave them a proof. They were saying first they would give him only a last warning , would teach him how to maintain distances with female and if something happens again in future he would terminate contract and only when I showed them proof they accepted it and took action. Let me ask them , couldn’t they have taught it earlier? What were they doing? I had proof otherwise no actions would have taken seriously??”

The woman claimed that she didn’t file an FIR because her family would know about the incident if she filed a police report, which would create issues for her.

What does the video show?

In the video, a man wearing Blinkit’s uniform hands a packet to a woman and receives money from her. After which, he extends his hand to return the change. The woman instantly reacts and puts the packet in a way which covers her chest.

HT.com has reached out to the X user and Blinkit. This report will be updated when the woman and/or the company respond.

Social media reacts:

An individual wrote, “Did you file a police complaint?” Another added, “Yes, it can be clearly seen he deliberately brought his hand close to your upper body and touched you inappropriately. Your flinching can be seen. You’re lucky or well prepared camera wise, without this recording it would be hard to pin his crime. Take it up strongly.”

A third posted, “My mind and soul are shaken seeing this, he has traumatised her for life, audacity of that man, please get him punished, there should be some kind of harsh punishment (like in UAE) that men fear even thinking of doing something like this.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)