Kochi woman dressed for Onam records man constantly ‘looking at her chest’ inside bus in Kerala

A video showing a man allegedly looking at a woman’s chest sitting beside him has sparked outrage on social media. The woman who took the bus dressed in a saree for Onam shared the video on Instagram, saying that her video shows that “dress is never part of the problem.” A man who allegedly kept looking at a woman’s chest inside a bus. (Instagram/@angel__baby0)

What does the video show?

In the video, she is seen wearing a traditional white and golden Kerala saree teamed with a red blouse. The video shows a man sitting beside her constantly looking at her. At one point, she stares back at him, though he removes his gaze momentarily, but he starts looking again as soon as she moves her head. HT.com has not independently verified the claims in the video.

Social media is furious:

An individual posted, “This proves… dress doesn't matter.” Another added, “I honestly can’t believe some boys are still defending this old creep. That’s not maturity, that’s pure ignorance. Not every girl reacts the same way when something like this happens; some people may freeze, some people may respond differently. She had the courage to record it and expose him so others know men like this are still out here. Next time, if he tries this again, people will recognise him. And if his friends or family see this, they’ll know his true character. So stop judging her reaction. She did the smart thing by exposing him. She already said she reacted, and that’s when he got up and left the bus.”

A third expressed a similar notion: "Some people are arguing that he is looking at the phone. No, he’s not looking at the phone. Watch closely, you can see when he glances at the phone and when he shifts his eyes back at her. The angles are different, and what he’s really trying to do is obvious. Stop defending, perverts don’t deserve excuses!”

A fourth wrote, “Oh God… this is so uncomfortable… Why are you wearing a saree blouse? Wear a straitjacket instead. Oh, sorry, you are a woman, men will still molest you.”

(HT.com has contacted the woman who shared the video. This report will be updated when she responds.)