Ludhiana: Fake Punjab Police DSP wanted in 2020 rape case held in Khanna

Ludhiana A man who built a fake identity as a Punjab Police DSP, complete with uniformed photographs, videos and appearances as a chief guest at public events, has landed in police custody in connection with a rape case registered in Khanna in 2020. Sharma used his purported identity as a DSP while establishing contact with the victim woman. (HT File)

The accused, Karanvir Sharma of Kaddon village, had allegedly been avoiding police for years. Following his prolonged absence, a court declared him a proclaimed offender. Khanna police arrested him on Saturday from Kaddon village following a tip-off.

According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vinod Kumar, the rape case was registered at City Police Station-2, Khanna, on August 8, 2020. Sharma used his purported identity as a DSP while establishing contact with the victim woman.

Police said he appeared in photographs and videos wearing a Punjab Police DSP uniform and attended sports tournaments and social gatherings while allegedly introducing himself as a police officer. In some events, he appeared as a chief guest.

The DSP added that his impersonation had also come under the scanner in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024. Srinagar police reportedly detained Sharma and another man after they were allegedly found moving around in police uniforms near Nehru Park. During verification, their claims of being police personnel reportedly came under suspicion, and the subsequent inquiry allegedly exposed Sharma as a fake DSP.

Sharma is also facing another case at Doraha police station, where he was accused of attempting to obtain police protection and a gunman by issuing threats. Police said technical evidence was examined during that investigation. Police said Sharma comes from a kabaddi family and had played the sport himself.