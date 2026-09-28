Rain wreaks havoc on Lucknow power network

Persistent rain disrupted Lucknow’s power supply, with around 70 tree-fall incidents damaging more than 100 overhead power lines and over 130 poles and wires across the city and adjoining rural areas. Outages lasted four to 14 hours in several urban areas, while some villages in the Mohanlalganj-Nigohan-Nagram belt remained without power for nearly 72 hours. The damage affected 33-kV, 11-kV and 440-volt networks, while several substations reported damage. (Sourced)

The damage affected 33-kV, 11-kV and 440-volt networks. Power personnel worked through the rain from Friday night to restore supplies in areas including Gomti Nagar, Aliganj, Alambagh, Sarojininagar, Ashiana, Dubagga, Gosainganj, Kakori and Malihabad.

Chief engineer VP Singh said most tree-fall incidents occurred early Saturday. Around 50 villages in the rural belt were affected, with waterlogging hampering restoration. At Rajajipuram Old substation, a transformer platform collapsed, while several substations reported damage.

Amid widespread disruption, the power corporation said electricity supply was being continuously monitored at the state level from Shakti Bhawan. Principal Secretary, Energy and UPPCL Chairman Ranveer Prasad has directed officials to keep a close watch on the situation.

Contractual worker dies

The disruption was accompanied by a fatal accident at the Omega substation in Chinhat, where contractual worker Ranjit Rawat, 35, died of an electric shock while working on an 11-kV line.

According to executive engineer Abhay Kumar Singh, the worker had taken shutdown of a different line instead of the line on which he was working. The department said no official breakdown had been registered through 1912 or at the JE/SDO level. Police sent the body for post-mortem.

According to executive engineer Abhay Kumar Singh, the worker had taken shutdown of a different line instead of the line on which he was working. The department said no official breakdown had been registered through 1912 or at the JE/SDO level.

Rawat, who was working through outsourcing agency, Rawat is survived by his wife and two children, aged 12 and six. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Tender Contract Employees’ Union has demanded an inquiry into the death.