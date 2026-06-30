Who is Alexandra Lozano? Washington Attorney surrenders license over visa fraud allegations

Washington state attorney Alexandra Lozano, whose signature is said to be on over 53,000 pending immigration cases, has relinquished her law license following accusations that her firm created false abuse claims to obtain humanitarian visas for clients without their consent. Washington state attorney Alexandra Lozano has given up her law license after accusations of her firm fabricating abuse claims for visas. (Representational Image)

Lozano has refuted any allegations of misconduct. As reported by the Associated Press, these claims have surfaced through lawsuits initiated by former clients, a legal ethics inquiry, and a fraud investigation conducted by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Alexandra Lozano: All we know about US attorney and the case Alexandra Lozano is an immigration lawyer located in Washington state, known for establishing a significant practice that advocates for undocumented immigrants pursuing legal status in the United States.

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Her firm, Luz del Camino Legal, is said to have managed tens of thousands of immigration cases and gained considerable recognition on social media for offering expedited routes to legal status. However, the firm ceased its operations in June 2026 following the initiation of disciplinary actions against Lozano. Rather than contesting the allegations before the Washington State Bar Association, she chose to voluntarily surrender her law license.

Accusations against Lozano's firm According to lawsuits brought forth by former clients and disciplinary actions initiated by the Washington State Bar, Lozano's firm is accused of:

Submitting humanitarian visa applications that included false claims of domestic violence or human trafficking.

Filing applications without adequately informing clients about their contents.

Duplicating or reproducing client signatures on immigration paperwork.

Permitting non-US licensed personnel located in Colombia, Mexico, and Argentina to prepare legal documents and provide client advice.

Charging clients exorbitant fees amounting to tens of thousands of dollars for immigration services.

Additionally, several former employees have claimed they were directed to exaggerate or fabricate abuse narratives to enhance applications.

Lozano has refuted the allegations of orchestrating widespread immigration fraud, asserting that clients were required to review applications prior to signing and that her firm only pursued legitimate immigration avenues.

Allegations against Lozano According to lawsuits brought forth by former clients and disciplinary actions initiated by the Washington State Bar, Lozano's firm is accused of:

Submitting humanitarian visa applications that included false claims of domestic violence or human trafficking.

Filing applications without adequately informing clients about their contents.

Duplicating or reproducing client signatures on immigration paperwork.

Permitting non-US licensed personnel located in Colombia, Mexico, and Argentina to prepare legal documents and provide client advice.

Charging clients exorbitant fees amounting to tens of thousands of dollars for immigration services.

Additionally, several former employees have claimed they were directed to exaggerate or fabricate abuse narratives to enhance applications.

Lozano has refuted the allegations of orchestrating widespread immigration fraud, asserting that clients were required to review applications prior to signing and that her firm only pursued legitimate immigration avenues.