Downtown Raleigh shooting update: What happened near Wake County Courthouse, NC? What we know about suspects, victims

Two people were shot multiple times on Friday morning near the Wake County Courthouse in downtown Raleigh, according to officials. A shooting took place near Wake County Courthouse in Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. (Unsplash )

The shooting occurred in an alley beside the courthouse between Fayetteville and Salisbury streets. Local outlet WRAL reported that a man and a woman were both injured.

Authorities said suspects are already in custody and confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

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What happened? Raleigh Police said officers responded at about 3:02 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the Wake County Justice Center at 330 S. Salisbury Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

In a post on X, police urged the public to avoid the area while the situation was active. In a later update, they confirmed that suspects were taken into custody and that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

"Our officers on scene downtown responding to a shooting on Fayetteville Street. The community is advised to avoid the area at this time. Please stay updated on our socials, we will update when more information becomes available," police wrote in the initial post.

In a subsequent update, police confirmed, "There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time. We have suspects in custody."

According to WRAL, Martin Street between Fayetteville and Salisbury streets was temporarily closed, and the courthouse was briefly placed on lockdown during the response.