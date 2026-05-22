Walmart Charlotte shooting: Massive police presence at Callabridge Ct; first details as scary videos emerge

A shooting took place at Walmart at 9820 Callabridge Ct, Charlotte in North Carolina. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is reportedly investigating the incident that took place on Thursday, as per Joe Bruno of local channel, WSOCTV. A shooting was reported outside a Walmart in Charlotte, North Carolina. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

While the reporter had initially indicated that there were at least two victims in the shooting, an update clarified that the police are now saying at least one person was shot inside the Walmart. “CMPD is still working the scene but right now says at least one person was shot inside the Walmart and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. No word on arrests yet,” the reporter wrote.

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A massive police presence was reported in the area. This is the same area where there was a homicide outside a Bank of America branch not too long ago, the reporter added. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is yet to officially comment on the current incident.

The extent of injuries is not known at this point. There are no details on the suspect or suspects either. It is not currently known what led to the shooting.