Bread products alert in US! Several bakery items recalled over 'serious' allergy fears; Check if your state is affected

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified the recall of over 700 brioche bread items from a Texas bakery as a Class II risk. The notification came after the State of Texas Health and Human Services discovered that the products consisted of artificial dye and undisclosed allergies. The Baking Group, a food manufacturing firm in Texas, recalled 104 packages of hamburger buns and 629 cases of brioche bread loaves from the Dallas area.

Class II risk means that the impacted items may have “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

“We greatly apologize for this error and any inconvenience this has caused our distributors and customers,” the bakery said in a statement.

Here's what FDA and Baking Group said

The Baking Group, a food manufacturing firm in Texas, recalled 104 packages of hamburger buns and 629 cases of brioche bread loaves from the Dallas area.

According to the FDA, the food items were transported without labels and the reason for recall includes -- Yellow #5 food dye, soy, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree, peanuts, wheat, sesame and possibly undeclared milk. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy, Wheat Milk or Yellow FD&C#5 run the risk of possible serious allergic reaction if consumed.”

The impacted goods were sold to the Texas-based restaurant Rodeo Goat Casa Linda in Dallas and Texas-based food distribution business Ben E. Keith in Fort Worth.

Also Read: Chicco recalls over 30,000 MyFit Zip Air Harness and Booster child seats over safety violation; Here's what to do

Why this bread recall matters and whom to contact

These items can cause respiratory problems, rashes, edema, vomiting, and hives. In severe cases, anaphylaxis may occur. Tartrazine, another name for the synthetic color Yellow No. 5, can potentially trigger allergy reactions, particularly in those who are aspirin sensitive.

Customers who bought the items have been urged to discard them or give them back to the store for a refund.

Yellow 5, as per studies, can make certain kids more hyperactive, especially those who have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

According to the firm, the problem was caused due to human error by its packing and labeling department. However, corrective measures have been taken and no illnesses have been reported so far.

Consumers can reach The Bakery Group at 214-823-3943 with inquiries.