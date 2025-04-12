Menu Explore
Chicco recalls over 30,000 MyFit Zip Air Harness and Booster child seats over safety violation; Here's what to do

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 12, 2025 04:04 PM IST

NHTSA has recalled 31,000 Chicco MyFit Zip Air Harness + Booster car seats that did not exceed federal safety requirements.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a recall Thursday for 31,000 Chicco MyFit Zip Air Harness + Booster car seats that did not exceed federal safety requirements.

Chicco is working to address the recall issue(Chicco )

In certain configurations, the front-facing harness of the car seat might fail to adequately secure a child in the event of an accident if the lap belt is used without the top tether.

The problem was found during testing for crashes. According to regulators, the car seat may raise the probability of damage since it was discovered to permit excessive chest motion in a test dummy during a collision. As of now, no reports ofinjuries have been recorded.

While Chicco is working to address the recall issue, here are a few important points that parents and caregivers should know about the recall of Chicco MyFit Zip Air car seats and if it's safe to keep using the car seat.

A NHTSA notice states that the MyFit Zip Air Harness and Booster child restraint seats (CRS) with model numbers 04079561190070 and 07079561970070 are part of the recall.

A total of 31,000 models, which were manufactured between September 1, 2020, and August 31, 2024, are being recalled.

Also Read: Walmart celery sticks recall: Duda Farm Fresh Foods issues warning for THESE states

Chicco MyFit Car Seat recall: key details you need to know

According to the NHTSA report onthe Chicco MyFit Zip Air Harness + Booster, the particular car seat type that is being recalled, has “a LATCH anchor and a “3D AirMesh” fabric seat pad design” that set it apart from the other Chicco MyFit car seat series models that aren't recalled.

In accident testing, the following vehicle seat layout was determined to be unsafe -

  1. Seats installed with lap belt
  2. Seats whose top tether wasn't utilised
  3. A harness facing front was used
  4. Car seat was in the most upright reclining positions

Here's how to connect with manufacturer

As an effective remedy is being developed, CR specialists, meanwhile, have suggested to always use the top tether and adhere to the manufacturer's installation instructions.

How to get in touch with the manufacturer: Car seat users can call 1-877-424-4226 to speak with Chicco customer service.

Campaign number for the NHTSA: 25C005000

 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
