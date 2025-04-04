Menu Explore
Macedonia nightclub fire: Death toll rises to 60 as victim dies due to burn injuries

AP |
Apr 04, 2025 11:07 PM IST

The March 16 blaze, which killed mostly young revelers and left dozens injured, broke out during a live concert in the eastern town of Kocani.

A critically injured burn victim from a nightclub fire last month in North Macedonia died while receiving treatment in Lithuania, raising the death toll to 60, the country’s health minister said Friday.

Protestors march through the streets of Skopje during a protest for justice for the victims who lost their lives in the Kocani fire accident.(AFP)
Protestors march through the streets of Skopje during a protest for justice for the victims who lost their lives in the Kocani fire accident.(AFP)

“Unfortunately, this morning I received the bad news that one patient, who was among the four most critically injured, has died,” Health Minister Arben Taravari said.

He added that the patient had suffered burns covering nearly 40% of his body and died after developing an infection and experiencing kidney failure.

The March 16 blaze, which killed mostly young revelers and left dozens injured, broke out during a live concert when a pyrotechnics display triggered a fire at an indoor venue in the eastern town of Kocani. The most seriously injured victims were transported to hospitals across several European countries, with assistance from the European Union.

Investigators were exploring allegations of fire safety violations and illegally obtained operating permits. Thirty-four people remain in custody, including a former finance minister and seven senior police officers.

State Prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski said that the suspects were being investigated for offenses that carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

Officials said that 650 people, including 31 minors, were inside the nightclub when the fire broke out. Twenty-five minors were among the 196 people injured.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
