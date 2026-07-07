Ford recalls 110,626 Mustang vehicles in US over wiper and drivetrain defects
Ford is recalling 110,626 Mustang, Mustang GTD and Mustang Mach-E vehicles in the US over windshield wiper and drivetrain defects that increase crash risk.
Ford is recalling 110,626 vehicles in the United States in two separate safety recalls, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recalls involve three vehicle models - Mustang, Mustang GTD and Mustang Mach-E. The two recalls are for different problems - one involves faulty windshield wipers, while the other involves a rear drivetrain part that could break.
Recall 1: Windshield wiper problem
The first recall affects 67,842 Mustang and Mustang GTD vehicles, according to NHTSA. NHTSA said that in certain cold weather conditions, the windshield wipers may work only at the highest speed setting.
The windshield washer system may also fail to work properly in these cold conditions, according to Fox Business. Because of these problems, drivers may not be able to see the road clearly, which increases the risk of a crash, NHTSA said.
Recall 2: Rear differential problem
The second recall affects 42,784 Mustang Mach-E vehicles. The recall covers certain 2021, 2022 and 2023 model-year Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles with rear-wheel drive, according to Ford's filing with NHTSA. NHTSA said the rear differential pinion shaft may crack or break because of a mechanical defect.
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If the shaft breaks, the vehicle can suddenly lose drive power while being driven. The broken shaft can also stop the transmission from keeping the vehicle locked in the Park position, Ford said in its filing. Because of this, the vehicle could roll away if the electronic parking brake is not applied. NHTSA said the defect could lead to unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of a crash.
How Ford will fix the problem
Ford dealers will inspect the affected vehicles and repair or replace the damaged parts free of charge. For the Mustang Mach-E recall, dealers will inspect the rear drive unit and replace the rear differential with a redesigned unit that has a stronger pinion shaft.
Ford plans to send interim safety notification letters to affected Mustang Mach-E owners between July 13 and July 20, 2026. Ford said the full recall repair program for the Mach-E is expected to begin later, with another letter being sent once replacement parts are available at dealerships, likely by late December 2026.
Ford said it has received 62 warranty claims and 14 global quality reports related to the Mustang Mach-E issue as of June 11, 2026. Ford said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries linked to the rear differential defect.
Ford's shares were little changed in early trading on Tuesday and are up more than 5% so far this year, according to Reuters.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More