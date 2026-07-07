Mitch McConnell health update: Scott Jennings spoke to Senator ‘for 20 minutes’ amid ‘brain dead’ rumors
CNN's Scott Jennings said he spoke with Mitch McConnell for nearly 20 minutes, confirming he's recovering in hospital, countering viral “brain dead” claims.
Amid major backlash from the far-right social media, led by influencer Laura Loomer, claims circulated on social media Monday that Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell is purportedly "brain dead" and his staff is allegedly "hiding it."
Despite a near-tight-lipped stance from the Senator's office since his June 14 hospitalization, CNN's Scott Jennings provided a breaking update on the Senator's health.
Jennings said that he spoke to "friend," the Senator for "just shy of 20 minutes." McConnell told him that he is still hospital and recovering, Jennings said in a post on X Tuesday.
“I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky,” the CNN anchor wrote. "He’s still recovering in the hospital.
"We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.
What Triggered Brain-Dead Claims
Mitch McConnell's wife has been in the news since his June 14 hospitalization. His staff had said at the time that the 84-year-old Senator was "recovering." But questions were raised again after he missed a Senate vote later in June.
Days later, TMZ reported an EMS call from the office of the Senator in which a resident at the Senator's address was given CPR after a cardiac arrest on the day of McConnell's hospitalization.
There was no clarity on whether the person who was administered CPR was McConnell.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More