‘Homophobes dressed gay…’: James Austin Johnson's Trump celebrates Easter on SNL

James Austin Johnson, playing President Donald Trump at Saturday Night Live this week, went on an Easter rant - covering the stock market crash, egg prices and even the 78-year-old's physical exam - in his cold open. Mikey Day played Jesus Christ in the opening of the new episode, which was hosted by Jon Hamm and Lizzo. James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump in this week's SNL(X/SNL)

“You know, many people are even calling me the Messiah — because of the mess I, ah, made out of the economy,” Johnson as Trump said. "Or because of my beautiful tariffs — so beautiful — they were working so well that I had to stop them.”

He was referring to President Trump's reciprocal tariffs and the stock market crash that followed the ‘Liberation Day’.

The actor then moved on to Easter and Passover.

“Today is the first day of Passover for our Jewish friends, and we call it Passover because it’s when we pass right over the little kosher section in the grocery store. We go straight to that Easter candy. Fish in a jar? No thanks, I want a Peep.”

Speaking about Easter, which will be next week, Austin Johnson's Trump made a joke about the day having ‘the most homophobic people dress as gay as possible’.

Next was an egg joke.

“We love Easter. We love bunny. We love hunting for eggs — just like everyone’s doing in the grocery store right now, because they cost a billion, trillion dollars. But I thought that was what the whole campaign was about, but I just can’t crack it. Egg joke, here we go.”

“We are looking forward to Easter Mass, definitely. Easter Mass is always packed, right? You know, it’s sad. Some people only go to church on Christmas and Easter. Not me. I don’t go on those days either.”