Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Homophobes dressed gay…’: James Austin Johnson's Trump celebrates Easter on SNL

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 13, 2025 10:16 AM IST

James Austin Johnson, playing President Donald Trump at Saturday Night Live this week, went on an Easter rant

James Austin Johnson, playing President Donald Trump at Saturday Night Live this week, went on an Easter rant - covering the stock market crash, egg prices and even the 78-year-old's physical exam - in his cold open. Mikey Day played Jesus Christ in the opening of the new episode, which was hosted by Jon Hamm and Lizzo.

James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump in this week's SNL(X/SNL)
James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump in this week's SNL(X/SNL)

“You know, many people are even calling me the Messiah — because of the mess I, ah, made out of the economy,” Johnson as Trump said. "Or because of my beautiful tariffs — so beautiful — they were working so well that I had to stop them.”

Read More: Donald Trump's dance at UFC event goes viral, fans say ‘America is back again’

He was referring to President Trump's reciprocal tariffs and the stock market crash that followed the ‘Liberation Day’.

The actor then moved on to Easter and Passover.

“Today is the first day of Passover for our Jewish friends, and we call it Passover because it’s when we pass right over the little kosher section in the grocery store. We go straight to that Easter candy. Fish in a jar? No thanks, I want a Peep.”

Speaking about Easter, which will be next week, Austin Johnson's Trump made a joke about the day having ‘the most homophobic people dress as gay as possible’.

Read More: Dominick Reyes gives Trump a ‘golf swing’ salute after KO vs Nikita Krylov at UFC 314 | Watch

Next was an egg joke.

“We love Easter. We love bunny. We love hunting for eggs — just like everyone’s doing in the grocery store right now, because they cost a billion, trillion dollars. But I thought that was what the whole campaign was about, but I just can’t crack it. Egg joke, here we go.”

“We are looking forward to Easter Mass, definitely. Easter Mass is always packed, right? You know, it’s sad. Some people only go to church on Christmas and Easter. Not me. I don’t go on those days either.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / ‘Homophobes dressed gay…’: James Austin Johnson's Trump celebrates Easter on SNL
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On