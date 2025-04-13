Dominick Reyes gives Trump a ‘golf swing’ salute after KO vs Nikita Krylov at UFC 314 | Watch

Dominick Reyes gave President Donald Trump a ‘golf swing’ salute after knocking out Nikita Krylov at UFC 314 in Miami on Saturday. The POTUS was sitting at ringside along with DOGE chief Elon Musk and his youngest son X Æ A-12. Dominick Reyes knocked out Nikita Krylov of Ukraine in a light heavyweight fight during UFC 314 (Getty Images via AFP)

Reyes, who is also known as ‘The Devastator’ scored a first-round knockout against Krylov in the light heavyweight main card opener at UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes. The win marks Reyes’ third consecutive finish.

As he was celebrating his win, Reyes made a golf swing gesture towards Trump. He then climbed the cage and saluted the president.

Several social media users shared videos of the UFC fighter's gesture towards the president. “The FIRST THING UFC fighter Dominick Reyes did after he knocked out his opponent was run over to President Trump. He even did a golf swing for Trump,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Dominick Reyes gave his best Masters Swing and Salute to President Trump after his knockout over Krylov,” another one added.

Just minutes into the opening round, Reyes landed a precise headshot that dropped Krylov, prompting referee intervention. The official time of the stoppage was not immediately released, but the arena erupted as Reyes celebrated his emphatic victory.

The 35-year-old Californian entered the bout riding momentum from back-to-back knockouts over Dustin Jacoby in June 2024 and Anthony Smith in December 2024. His record now stands at 15-4-0.

In a post-fight interview with UFC.com, Reyes expressed gratitude and confidence, reflecting on his journey. “I’m just so grateful, man,” he said. “To come back from where I was, to keep pushing—it’s all about faith and will. Tonight was about showing I’m not just back, I’m better.” Addressing his knockout, he added, “I felt the shot land clean. I knew it was over. This is what I’ve been working for.”

Speaking with Joe Rogan in the Octagon, Reyes said: “I’ve been through the fire, and I’m still here. This win is for everyone who believed in me. The title’s still the goal, and I’m coming for it.”

Krylov, visibly disappointed, offered no immediate comment.