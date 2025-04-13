Are Megan Olivi, Joseph Benavidez pregnant? UFC reporter's baby bump steals show in Miami

As soon as Megan Olivi took the stage at the UFC 314 event in Miami on Sunday, several social media users spotted her baby bump. Fans posted the reporter-presenter's photos on X, asking: ‘Is Megan Olivi pregnant?’ The 38-year-old, who is married to former American mixed martial artist Joseph Benavidez, addressed the social media buzz. UFC reporter Megan Olivi is pregnant(X/Megan Olivi)

“Tonight is our annual Miami pay-per-view and I go to work about to head into my third trimester with the healthy baby boy of our dreams. I am still anxious as can be, constantly feeling for kicks (literally even seconds before we go live), but incredibly grateful to be in this position,” Olivi said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

She further added that the Miami 314 is her last event outside Las Vegas and she is going to give birth to a boy, who will also make his debut soon.

Read More: The dangers of getting malaria during pregnancy: Doctor shares preventive measures to follow

“Things are a little harder—figuring out outfits (usually my fave) is tough, I get tired and sore, and yes, insecure. But our son has been with me for so many incredible events already! This is my last show outside of Las Vegas until after he is born (which also means I won’t be on a few PPVs coming up) because my doctors want to keep baby boy and myself safe. But you will still see me for some Vegas shows until he makes his debut!”

Olivi and Joseph Benavidez, married since 2015, met in 2009 at a UFC event. The couple lives in Las Vegas with their dog Ben.

The UFC reporter further added that she understands the struggles of pregnancy.

Read More: Can you have sex while pregnant? Doctor reveals what no one tells couples about pregnancy intimacy

“To anyone struggling to get to this phase—I understand in the depths of my soul—please just keep the faith. And to the women (and men!) who sent such nice messages to me after I posted a story about some of the more interesting comments thrown my way since being pregnant—thank you, you’re the tribe we all need. Your messages moved me to tears. I am so thrilled to be a part of tonight’s massive card, and not a moment goes by where I don’t remember how blessed I am to bring our baby boy along every step of the journey 💙👊” she tweeted.