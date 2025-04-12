The dangers of getting malaria during pregnancy: Doctor shares preventive measures to follow

Pregnant women are more at risk of malaria than others. Pregnancy can weaken the immune system and can lead to malaria-infected blood cells getting stuck on the placenta. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Tushar Tayal, consultant, internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Malaria during pregnancy can cause severe anemia (low blood count), making both the mother and baby weaker. Babies are more likely to be born too small or too early, and in serious cases, the baby may not survive. Even women with some immunity to malaria might not feel sick, but the infection can silently build up in the placenta and harm the baby.” Also read | World Malaria Day 2024: Avoid these factors that increase malaria risk Malaria during pregnancy can cause health complications for both mother and child.(Shutterstock)

Dr. Tushar Tayal further shared preventive measures that one should follow to stay safe:

Sleep under a mosquito net:

Sleep under a treated mosquito spray net. It keeps mosquitoes at bay while you sleep.

Take preventive medicine:

At places where malaria is prevalent, doctors might prescribe special tablets during pregnancy to keep mother and child safe.

Cover up in the evening:

Use long clothes in the evening and nighttime to prevent bites from mosquitoes.

Keep surroundings clean:

Don't let water accumulate in buckets, pots, or puddles around the house. That's where mosquitoes reproduce. Also read | World Mosquito Day 2024: From malaria to yellow fever, dangerous mosquito-borne diseases to be aware of during monsoon

Use mosquito spray indoors:

Spraying rooms, particularly at night, can keep mosquitoes at bay.

Pregnant women should take more precautions against malaria.(Shutterstock)

What to do if you get malaria:

If an expectant woman contracts malaria, you should act immediately:

See a doctor immediately : Don't delay—visit a health center or doctor immediately.

: Don't delay—visit a health center or doctor immediately. Use the right medicines : The physician will prescribe safe medications based on how advanced the pregnancy is. Never take any medication by yourself.

: The physician will prescribe safe medications based on how advanced the pregnancy is. Never take any medication by yourself. Complete the full course : Take all the medicine, even if you begin to feel better, to ensure the malaria is completely cleared. Also read | World Malaria Day 2024: 10 warning signs of the vector-borne disease you must know

: Take all the medicine, even if you begin to feel better, to ensure the malaria is completely cleared. Be aware of warning signs: Fever, chills, weakness, or vomiting during pregnancy may be symptoms of malaria. Don't dismiss them.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.