Plasmodium parasite is the cause of malaria and is transmitted by the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito and the signs and symptoms of malaria can range from mild to severe. Hence, it will be imperative for one to consult the doctor without any delay and get an appropriate treatment. World Malaria Day 2024: 10 warning signs of the vector-borne disease you must know (Photo by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine at Gleneagles Hospitals in Parel Mumbai, revealed 10 symptoms of malaria that you shouldn’t ignore -

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

1. High fever and sweating: Though high fever can also be an indication of any other disease or a condition, it is commonly seen in those with malaria too. In case, you have a high fever then visit the treating doctor who would recommend you some tests to confirm the diagnosis of malaria.

2. Chills: Having chills? Well, it could be malaria. It is better to pay attention to your symptoms.

3. Muscle aches and headaches: This is also a common occurrence in those having malaria.

4. Fatigue: Are you constantly feeling fatigued? Unable to do your daily chores with ease? Then, it is the right time to consult the doctor. Extreme fatigue can mean malaria.

5. Nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting: These are the symptoms that accompany a plethora of health problems, and malaria too. Nausea is experiencing an urge to vomit, while vomiting means throwing up food through your mouth.

6. Cough: Have you coughing lately? Finding it difficult to carry on with your daily chores with ease due to coughing? Feeling embarrassed due to that abrupt episode of coughing? It can be malaria.

7. Rapid breathing: This is also one of the underrated symptoms of malaria.

8. Abdominal pain: If there is excruciating stomach pain then it could be malaria. Get an exact diagnosis and treatment to manage the disease without compromising your health.

9. Bloody urine: Well, apart from urinary tract infections (UTIs), this could also be a symptom of malaria.

10. Back pain: Is that back pain stealing your peace of mind? Beware, it can be malaria.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Subrata Das, HOD, Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Sakra World Hospital, highlighted that the vector-borne diseases like malaria are prevalent in India, contributing to nearly 17% of all infectious disease cases globally and as a result, it is imperative to identify the following warning signs associated with these illnesses -

1. The most typical symptom is fever and chills, which frequently follow a cyclical pattern.

2. Recurrent symptoms include pain behind the eyes, intolerance to light, and persistent headaches.

3. There may be a decrease in appetite that results in weariness, extreme exhaustion, or a loss of vitality.

4. Rashes can appear on some people.

5. Severe instances may present with gastrointestinal symptoms such nausea and vomiting in addition to jaundice-like features.

6. The degeneration of red blood cells is a cause of anaemia in vector-borne illnesses like malaria.

7. Symptoms of a neurological illness may include confusion, delirium, or convulsions.

8. Respiratory issues such as shortness of breath and coughing may persist because our lungs are compromised.

9. Weakness causes sore muscles, joints, and general muscles.

10. Swollen lymph nodes in the neck and groin area.

Malaria can be fatal if not tackled at the right time, timely treatment is key to managing the symptoms of malaria and improving one’s quality of life. Stay vigilant when it comes to your health.