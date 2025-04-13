Did Trump snub RFK Jr's wife Cheryl Hines at UFC 314 in Miami? Video surfaces

President Donald Trump apparently snubbed his close ally and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's wife Cheryl Hines at the UFC 314 event in Miami on Saturday. The 78-year-old could be seen greeting his guests at the event, and as Hines came forward to shake his hand, the POTUS walked away. Donald Trump apparently snubbed Cheryl Hines at UFC 314(X)

Hines was visibly surprised. She looked at her husband in confusion. Reacting to the video, one social media user tweeted: “No love for Cheryl Hines from Trump.”

Read More: Donald Trump excludes smartphones, computers, other electronics from reciprocal tariffs

“Did anyone else see Trump snub Cheryl Hines lol,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Lmfao trump ghosted Cheryl Hines so hard,” a third person laughed.

Watch:

President Trump was accompanied by several of his allies, including RFK Jr, UFC CEO Dana White, and Elon Musk, at UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The 78-year-old is no stranger to the mixed martial arts scene. He has attended several events in the past. White even introduced Trump on stage on the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention in July.

On Saturday, Trump walked out and toward his seat with Kid Rock's 'American Bad Ass' playing in the background. He received a loud reception from the crowd. Along with him were several government officials - DOGE chief Elon Musk, FBI Director Kash Patel, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr., Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Read More: Trump embarrasses himself with familiar ‘umbrella fail’ after physical exam | Watch

The president was also seen greeting UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan and Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy.

The main event on Saturday is between Australian Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes of Brazil. Lightweights Michael Chandler and Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett will also face off in the octagon.

Donald Trump's last UFC event appearance was after his election win when the 78-year-old attended UFC 309 at the Madison Square Garden.