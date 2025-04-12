Trump embarrasses himself with familiar ‘umbrella fail’ after physical exam | Watch

Donald Trump again embarrassed himself in yet another viral moment Friday afternoon as he boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland en route to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for the weekend. U.S. President Donald Trump looks on while walking to his vehicle upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport, West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 11, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)

Battling gusts and rain, the former president clutched a large black umbrella as he made his way up the aircraft stairs. He then tried to carry the fully open umbrella through the narrow cabin door—only to fumble awkwardly before handing it off to a waiting aide.

Is this moment giving you déjà vu? Where have you seen it?’- almost identical to an incident in 2018, when Trump abandoned an umbrella on the tarmac after failing to collapse it before entering the aircraft.

Netizens leave no chance at all to mock Trump

Seeing the recent blunder, social media dwellers can't keep themselves calm, with one user quipping, “Yea, stable genius. Good thing this wasn't on his cognitive tests, 😂😂😂”

“Lmao I know the people that defended Biden falling 3 times up a flight of stairs in one moment aren’t talking about Trump 🤣🤣,” another user noted.

“I felt bad for the umbrella there for a minute,” one user commented.

“Why this is so familiar XD,” another chimed in saying.

While some laughed it off as a harmless gaffe, others took a more serious view of the President’s departure from Washington. Many questioned the optics of yet another golfing getaway in Palm Beach as the country forwards into an “economic nuclear winter”.

Notably, Wall Street has been on a rollercoaster ride due to Trump’s aggressive global trade war, which triggered a market dip reminiscent of the early COVID-19 crash.

However, the market bounced back after Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, temporarily calming investor anxiety.

On Wednesday, Trump posted on Truth Social, “GREAT TIME TO BUY,” despite the market being in disarray. That same day, he confirmed the temporary halt to the tariffs.

Even Trump's biggest advisor voiced for a “tariff-free” approach to international trade.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer now calling for a full investigation into the POTUS' financial dealings and whether there may have been any impropriety tied to the timing of the tariff announcement.