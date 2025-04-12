Menu Explore
Trump reveals exact date when physical exam results will be out, hints at epic findings

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 12, 2025 07:10 AM IST

President Donald Trump, the oldest sitting US president, underwent the first physical exam of his second term on Friday

President Donald Trump, the oldest sitting US president, underwent the first physical exam of his second term on Friday. The 78-year-old said that it went well and he ‘feels well’. The Republican further revealed the exact date when the results of the physical exam will be released.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media on board Air Force One on the way to Palm Beach International Airport(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media on board Air Force One on the way to Palm Beach International Airport(REUTERS)

"It went, I think, well ... every test you can imagine, I was there for a long time, the yearly physical. I think I did well. I think they're releasing the report on Sunday," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Read More: Trump envoy's embrace of Russian demands worries Republicans, U.S. allies

The president, who will turn 79 in June, added that he took a cognitive exam also and got all the answers right. “Overall I felt I was in very good shape. A good heart, a good soul, a very good soul and I took — I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test and I don't know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.”

The physical exam could offer a clear look at Trump's health following an assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last year. The attack left his ear grazed.

Read More: Trump says tariff policy 'doing really well' despite China retaliation

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed Trump's health. She said that the president is ‘undergoing quite a few tests’ as well as imaging.

"Is he undergoing any general anesthesia, and can you outline any of the other tests that he's doing today?" a reporter asked during the press briefing.

“He is not — he is undergoing quite a few tests and imaging. Again, it's a yearly physical, so there's quite a lot that goes into it to make sure that the president is accomplishing all of his goals, and we will provide a readout of that as soon as we can,” Leavitte responded.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
