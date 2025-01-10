Cinnamon for cardiovascular risks with PCOS: Doctor explains its many benefits

Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is a condition where the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, that lead to symptoms such as menstrual irregularity, acne, obesity and other complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amit Khandelwal, Director and HOD of Cardiology, Paras Hospital, Udaipur said, “The hormonal disorder has affected millions of women worldwide and led to a variety of reproductive health issues. Beyond its implications in fertility, it has often been associated with a risk of cardiovascular diseases, or CVD, because of disturbances in metabolism through insulin resistance and obesity. Changes in lifestyle, as well as medication, have always played an important role, but there is another easy treatment option: the consumption of cinnamon, which has the potential to minimise the risk and support healthier hearts for women affected by PCOS.” Also read | Drink a cup of cinnamon tea every day to prevent blood sugar spikes; know all benefits Cinamon can help minimise the risk and support healthier hearts for women affected by PCOS.(Pexels)

The many benefits of cinnamon:

“Cinnamon, long used for medicinal purposes, is also increasingly recognized as an agent to promote cardiovascular health in women with PCOS. This spice is known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and insulin-sensitizing properties, all of which can correct some of the underlying problems leading to a greater risk of heart disease in these women,” the Cardiologist added. Also read | Bhagyashree shares a cinnamon honey recipe to manage hypertension, read here

How cinnamon can help in managing cardiovascular risks in PCOS:

PCOS is associated with cardiovascular risks.(Pixabay)

“Cinnamon has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, helping regulate blood sugar levels and supporting better glucose metabolism. This reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular problems. Additionally, cinnamon's ability to lower blood sugar can help manage weight, another important factor in reducing cardiovascular risk. Cinnamon also reduces the total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, or bad cholesterol levels that contribute to heart disease,” the doctor explained cinnamon’s benefits in managing cardiovascular risks. Also read | Can’t resist the urge for junk food? Cinnamon may help undo the damage

“The anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon can manage cardiovascular risks in PCOS. Chronic inflammation is a hallmark of both PCOS and CVD, contributing to the development of plaque in the arteries and increasing the likelihood of heart-related complications. By reducing inflammation, cinnamon offers a natural way to mitigate these risks and support overall cardiovascular health,” Dr Amit Khandelwal added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.