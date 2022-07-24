Bhagyashree Dassani: My OTT outing should be different from what I have done

Actor Bhagyashree Dassani says it is not the time to slow down as she is getting good offers and she is raring to go.

“I have never believed in first or second innings in life. I took up acting when it was a difficult profession to follow after giving a huge commercial hit like Maine Pyar Kiya. I was determined to start a family and devote my time to my husband and kids. Though I did a couple of films, still my focus was home. And now once my kids have grown up and pursuing their careers, I have time to do what I want to. So here I am...acting, judging shows and reading scripts to be on OTT soon,” says the Thalaivii and Radhe Shyam actor.

Dassani has been busy with TV shows and films of late but still finds time to watch her actor son’s recently released films. “I am glad that Abhimanyu took up acting. It’s really funny but I watched his first film thrice. First watch was like a typical mother who was totally in awe of watching her son on screen. Next, I watched it like a viewer and then it was like a critic giving my views on almost everything ‘yeh aisa hona chaihye tha’ or this could have been better... (laughs). But the kind of unconventional films he has taken up from day one has made me very proud of him,” she adds.

Of late, Dassani has been praised for being a fitness freak. Talking about her fitness, the actor says, “The day one stops challenging oneself, one stops existing. I have never stopped learning ever and this has kept my grey cells alive. Also, I never let that child in me subside. This keeps me youthful.”

Sharing more on what keeps her going, she says, “I had a major health issue where I couldn’t move my right hand at all. I went through immense pain. Now when I think of those days when I fought to get my hand back to movement, I simply get inspired. That one year when I couldn’t even brush my teeth or comb my hair was really miserable. And God forbid, I never want to get back to that ever so all my focus is on my health.”

Dassani is all game to be on the OTT and is reading quite a few scripts. “My OTT outing should be actually different from what I have done. Playing a central character is surely not on my mind but yes it should a pivotal role that the audience remember for a long time. So, you will soon see me making my web debut,” concludes Laut Aao Trisha fame actor who is currently judging a dance reality show DID Super Moms.