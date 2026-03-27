AIIMS Delhi surgeons remove 21.8 kg uterine sarcoma tumour in high-risk operation

Doctors at AIIMS Delhi's Dr B R Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (Dr BRA-IRCH) successfully removed a massive 21.8-kg tumour from a 46-year-old woman diagnosed with advanced uterine sarcoma this week. On March 23, the team performed an exploratory laparotomy, which revealed the tumour's origin in the uterus. (HT_PRINT)

The Delhi resident, who was also recently diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension, had endured progressive abdominal fullness for four months, followed by severe distension, pain, and functional limitations over the last three months. However, she reported no bowel or bladder issues.

After receiving initial symptomatic treatment, she underwent evaluation and was found to have a gigantic mass filling her entire abdomen and pelvis, according to Dr M D Ray, a professor in the Department of Surgical Oncology at Dr BRA-IRCH.

"On examination, we found a tumour measuring approximately 45 cm, occupying the whole abdomen," Dr Ray said.

The rapidly growing mass was compressing vital organs like the kidneys and ureters, risking renal failure within a month or two. It also triggered lower back pain, walking difficulties, and respiratory distress, he told PTI.

On March 23, the team performed an exploratory laparotomy, which revealed the tumour's origin in the uterus. Surgeons excised the uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the enormous tumour in a gruelling five-hour procedure.

The operation carried high risks, including potential rupture of major vessels and massive haemorrhage leading to shock, Dr Ray explained.

Yet, blood loss was limited to 500 ml, managed with one unit of packed red blood cells (PRBC) intraoperatively.

Post-surgery, the patient was shifted to the ICU for close monitoring. Dr Rakesh Garg was the anaesthetist in charge who managed intra op and ICU care properly, Dr Ray said, adding that remarkably, she began walking the very next day and is recovering swiftly. "She is likely to be discharged today," he said.

"The takeaway is that a massive tumour does not necessarily mean it is inoperable or considered terminal. With expert care and an expert centre, it can be managed effectively," he added.