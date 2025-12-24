Who was Squid Kid? Kai Cenat pays tribute to deceased streamer Ashley Paxton

Ashley Paxton, a popular cosplayer and streamer who went by the name Squid Kid on social media, passed away in November, Paxton's family confirmed in a statement. Ashley Paxton, cosplay artist and gamer known as squidkid1111, has died, family confirmed.(squidkid1111)

Known for cosplaying as different anime characters, Paxton had niche popularity in the streaming community. Popular streamer Kai Cenat paid tribute to Squid Kid on her death with a post on social media on Tuesday.

"Rip Sqid Kid," Kai Cenat wrote in a X post on Tuesday.

In the statement posted on the Instagram account of the cosplayer and streamer on behalf of the Paxton family, it was revealed that she passed away in early November and her funeral service was held on November 13. A cause of death was not specified.

Who Was Ashley Paxton, Aka Squid Kid?

Ashley Paxton, aka Squid Kid, rose to fame with cosplaying video streams on Twitch. She was popular in the cosplaying and gaming community on Twitch, with a niche following that included many big names, such as Kai Cenat.

Upon her death, her family has launched a fundraiser asking for gifts to the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, a mental health institute in California.

"The family of Ashley Paxton aka squidkid1111, express our sincerest gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of condolences, encouragement, and support from all those who loved her/them," the fundraiser reads. "There are no words for how touching it is to see the lasting impact of Ashley’s authentically bright light that continues to shine upon us.

"Some have asked how they can support Ashley’s family and friends. At this time, we lovingly ask that we honor Ashley by sharing compassion towards others in need of preventative intervention and mental health care + resources. Beyond words, with actions."