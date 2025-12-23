LinkedIn Year in Review 2025: How to check your recap? Here's a detailed guide

LinkedIn introduced the "Year in Review" feature for this year, which provides users with a customised summary of their professional networking endeavours during the previous year. How to check LinkedIn Year in Review 2025(Instagram/LinkedIn)

The feature gives LinkedIn's 1 billion+ members a data-driven summary of their career milestones, network development, and content performance, much like Spotify Wrapped and YouTube Music Recap. As social media companies like Amazon, Google, and Instagram provide their own end-of-year data, the debut coincides with escalating competition.

LinkedIn ‘Year in Review’

The 2025 recap, which condenses complicated interaction data into slides that are simple to understand, is visually aesthetic and shareable. Professional milestones, audience insights, networking growth, and content performance are among the key measures highlighted.

Total profile views, post impressions, and new connections added in 2025 are all included in networking growth. The user's most interesting postings are highlighted by content performance, which displays the subjects, articles, or videos that most appealed to the user.

Audience analytics offers information on the top businesses and industries in which profile viewers work. An overview of new job titles, certificates obtained, and abilities acquired throughout the year is provided by professional milestones. Serving as a professional highlight reel, the function gives users insights to plan for the upcoming year while encouraging them to reflect on their career and network.

Access your LinkedIn 2025 recap

LinkedIn is gradually introducing the feature throughout the world. Three primary routes are available for users to watch their recap. Homepage banner: On desktop and mobile applications, a "Year in Review" banner sits at the top of the LinkedIn feed.

Alerts: Users are informed when their customised summary is available through push notifications and in-app alerts. Search and hashtags: To discover the official landing page and learn how others in their business are celebrating, users can type #YearInReview into the LinkedIn search bar.

What if I can’t see my ‘Year in Review’

There are several reasons why you might not qualify for the "Year in Review." You won't see your "Year in Review" if you don't satisfy the minimal involvement standards. If your preferred language isn't supported, you won't see it ('Year in Review' is only available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese). If you are not using the most recent version of the LinkedIn app, you can also be eligible but not see it.

Only you may view your private recap. The final screen can be shared via message or on your feed. Before publishing, the text can be revised. The experience expires on January 31, 2026, and is only available for a short period of time.