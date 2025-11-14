Mumbai CEO’s viral ‘Mujhse shadi karogi?’ post on LinkedIn sparks frenzy

Gune explained that he had tried everything to find a partner. He shared, “I’ve tried everything under the sun. But I have not found the one.” Dating apps, matrimony platforms, introductions through friends and relatives, nothing seemed to work. So he turned to the platform that had helped him professionally for years and asked, “If LinkedIn can get us jobs, clients, mentors, and investors, why can’t it help us find love?”

It is not every day that LinkedIn feels like a Bollywood plot twist, but a Mumbai-based CEO just turned the job portal into a full-blown search for love. Shubham Gune, founder and CEO of Hinglish, posted a heartfelt and slightly dramatic “Mujhse Shadi Karogi?” on LinkedIn, and the internet immediately sat up to watch.

He also pointed out that many people his age were in the same position, financially stable, emotionally ready, and looking for something real. To connect this crowd, he introduced the hashtag— #OpenToMarry and said, “If you’re genuinely ready, just drop the name of your city in the comments.”

What followed was peak internet energy. Users joked that this is exactly how Shaadi.com must have started in the 90s. Some even imagined future badges like ‘open to Relationships and open to situationships.’ Shaadi.com also added the fun by saying, “We got LinkedIn swayambar before GTA 6.” HTC